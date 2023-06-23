Buxton have completed the signings of goalkeeper Max Dearnley and midfielder Sam Smart.

The 25-year-old Dearnley stands six feet five inches tall and was at Farsley Celtic in the Vanarama National League North last season. He played twice against the Bucks.

Smart, 24, a fast and wide midfielder, was most recently with FC Halifax Town in the Vanarama National League.

Dearnley was on the books of EFL Championship side Huddersfield Town for a year before Farsley and his career started at FC Halifax Town before moving to several more non-league clubs, including Scarborough Athletic.

Goalkeeper Max Dearnley.

Smart joined Halifax from Eastleigh, having started his career with EFL side Portsmouth. He played over 100 games for Eastleigh.

Halifax loaned him out to Brackley Town and Dagenham & Redbridge last season. Like Dearnley, Smart played against the Bucks last term.