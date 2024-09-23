Tragedy strikes Buxton’s hosts as Radcliffe FC chairman dies suddenly
The 43-year-old had been chairman of the club since 2016. Saturday’s match was initially postponed at 10am, with further details then provided by the host club later in the day.
A club statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved chairman, Paul Hilton. Paul was not just the driving force behind Radcliffe Football Club; he was the very heart and soul of our community. His unwavering dedication, vision, and tireless efforts transformed our club, leading us to the highest level in our history.
“Paul’s passion for the game and his commitment to the players, staff, and supporters will be sorely missed. He had an extraordinary ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that made our club truly special."
Buxton Football Club said on X: “Buxton FC send our sincere condolences to Paul’s family, friends and everyone at Radcliffe FC at this very sad time.”
*Buxton fans favourite Josh Granite has left the club to sign for local rivals Matlock Town.
The 32-year-old played a key role in the Bucks defence since joining from Barrow in 2020, including captaining the side to the NPL league title in 2022.
He posted on social media: “Thank you to Buxton FC, a club I have enjoyed playing for over the last few years for a number of reasons.
"I have played with some of the best footballers in non-league during my time at Buxton. To all the staff and volunteers who have made my time so enjoyable, I thank you all. I leave the club with great relationships built and amazing memories of promotion, trophies and FA Cup runs. The club is in a great position, with a fantastic chairman, to move forward and continue its progress.”