​Tragedy strikes Buxton’s hosts as Radcliffe FC chairman dies suddenly

Paul Hilton's death, aged 43, saw Buxton's game postponed on Saturday. Photo: Radcliffe FC.

​Buxton saw their National League North game at Radcliffe postponed on Saturday after the sudden death of the home club’s chairman, Paul Hilton.

The 43-year-old had been chairman of the club since 2016. Saturday’s match was initially postponed at 10am, with further details then provided by the host club later in the day.

​A club statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved chairman, Paul Hilton. Paul was not just the driving force behind Radcliffe Football Club; he was the very heart and soul of our community. His unwavering dedication, vision, and tireless efforts transformed our club, leading us to the highest level in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paul’s passion for the game and his commitment to the players, staff, and supporters will be sorely missed. He had an extraordinary ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that made our club truly special."

Buxton Football Club said on X: “Buxton FC send our sincere condolences to Paul’s family, friends and everyone at Radcliffe FC at this very sad time.”

*Buxton fans favourite Josh Granite has left the club to sign for local rivals Matlock Town.

The 32-year-old played a key role in the Bucks defence since joining from Barrow in 2020, including captaining the side to the NPL league title in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted on social media: “Thank you to Buxton FC, a club I have enjoyed playing for over the last few years for a number of reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have played with some of the best footballers in non-league during my time at Buxton. To all the staff and volunteers who have made my time so enjoyable, I thank you all. I leave the club with great relationships built and amazing memories of promotion, trophies and FA Cup runs. The club is in a great position, with a fantastic chairman, to move forward and continue its progress.”