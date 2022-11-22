On Sunday November, 27 Buxton FC will take on Ipswich Town away at Ipswich at 5pm for the second round of the FA Cup.

Sadly the match is not being televised so only fans who have got tickets will be able to enjoy it live.

However, the town has still come out in support of the team to cheer them on and wish them luck.

A fan celebrating a Buxton win last year during the FA Cup.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “The FA Cup is all about the dream of football and we want to wish Buxton FC the best of luck in their second round tie against Ipswich this Sunday."A great cup run is not only a real boost for Bucks fans, but can also help sustain the club going forward for the rest of the season so we’re sending our very best wishes to Jamie and the team.”

Robin Baldry is a former mayor of the High Peak but before he moved here he was a professional football signed to Ipswich Town.

He said: “As an ex-Ipswich player signed under the Alf Ramsey’s days whatever the score Buxton will be a winner and guaranteed a 28,000 gate which is very good.

"Buxton will know they have been in the game, size of the pitch, density of the playing surface and the biggest factor Ipswich are on top of their game, under the new management team Ipswich have produced and still producing some wonderful players out of their Academy structure.

"Whatever the score I wish Buxton well unfortunately I cannot make the game as I will be overseas.”

Ian Howarth from The Queen’s Hotel said: “It’s a shame the match isn’t being televised in the country but people all over the world can watch it but not us Bucks fans.

“We will be waiting for fans when they return and hope to see lots of smiling faces.

“Go on lads we’re all behind you.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan added: “It’s great that Buxton are in the second round of the FA Cup for the second year in a row. It’s exciting to see the club doing so well.”