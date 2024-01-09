​Toothless Bucks fall to a third straight defeat

​Buxton’s poor recent form continued on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by high-flying hosts Tamworth at The Lamb Ground thanks to two goals in the last eight minutes.

Jake Hull turned Jamie Jellis's cross into his own net to put Tamworth in front.

​The result keeps Buxton in 17th spot in the National League North, their hosts now top of the table following Saturday’s win.

The Bucks played well in large portions of the game and certainly gave as good as they got against their in-form opponents, who ultimately came good late in the encounter.

The hosts had the better of the opening quarter of the game, with Buxton having to defend resolutely to keep them out.

But the visitors then began to create threats of their own. A foul on Shiels on the right channel on 24 minutes set up a free-kick which Max Brogan played short to Diego De Girolamo who took two touches but saw his low strike blocked and cleared.Buxton retained possession though with Tom Elliot and Sam Minihan combining to force a corner and Shiels headed down at Jas Singh who parried and smothered his on target effort.

The Lambs seemed to assert themselves more late in the half as Ben Acquaye got clear of his marker and pulled it back for Finn, but he was denied a sweeping finish at the far post by Jake Hull.

Tamworth again took control in the second-half, ex-Buck Matt Curley taking the initiative on 55 as his quick throw eventually found Kyle Finn but his strike from 25 yards skimmed the outside of the left hand upright with keeper Max Dearnley in full flight.

Hull headed a Buxton corner onto the roof of the net with 17 minutes to go as the visitors sought to open the scoring, but it would be Hull who would play a part when the opener did finally come for the hosts on 82 minutes as when Jamie Jellis struck from distance and it took a massive and wicked deflection off Hull to take the ball past Dearnley and into the net.

