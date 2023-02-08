Threadbare New Mills aim to bounce back in big Maine Road clash after home defeat by Cheadle Heath Nomads

But joint manager Mike Norton admitted it was hard-going right now with such a threadbare squad.

“We have been down to the bare bones the last couple of weeks and we had nine players out on Saturday with injuries, suspensions and stuff like that,” he said.

“And it's hard to get players in at this level with the money side of things. So we have to deal with it and go with what we've got.

Adam Muir's attempted bicycle kick is painful for John Roberts. Photo by John Fryer.

“We have two strikers injured – one for the season and the other another month away – and we're missing both full backs and a centre half. We had to play a centre half up front.”

However, he added: “Our aim is still the play-offs and we have a big game on Saturday against Maine Road.

“They are on similar points but have played a couple of games more than we have, so we need to put a bit of distance between us and them and try to get on the tails of the play-off places.

“Hopefully we will have one of the centre halves back this weekend, Marcus Dibble, and we will see how he is on Thursday. But I have another centre half unavailable this weekend, so that's how it goes.

“I am trying to get a left back in on loan for the weekend, we are just waiting to see if his club will let him out.

“It's one of those seasons. We lost all those players from last year and have had all these injury problems this season. But we are the managers and we have got to try to get players in.

“You start to get a run together, then players get injured ad when they go for scans you find out they're out for the season. But that's football and that's why we love it.”

Last weekend Nomads swept to a 3-1 win with a brace for Reuben Dass and one for Adama Sidibeh.

Mills suffered an early blow Dylan Forth’s clearance was deflected in off his opponent after only five minutes.

But the Millers were level on 19 minutes. A brilliant pass by Adam Muir found Reece Lyndon and the big striker finished well

