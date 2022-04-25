Buxton's players celebrate championship glory.

These are the moments when champions Buxton finally lifted the Northern Premier League trophy

The season ended with defeat at Buxton but the celebrations went on long into the night.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:17 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:32 am

The Bucks finally lifted the NPL trophy on the pitch at Stalybridge Celtic before players and officials headed back to Buxton to continue the celebrations.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick was on hand to capture these images of the celebrations.

1. Championship celebration

Josh Granite lifts the trophy as champions Buxton can finally celebrate.

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Championship celebrations

Time to party for Buxton

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Championship celebrations

Buxton finally get their hands on the trophy.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Championship celebrations

A sign that makes brilliant ready for anyone connected with Buxton FC.

Photo: jason chadwick

