The Hope Valley Amateur Football League

With Chapel Town in Derbyshire Cup action, the Premier Division saw just two fixtures played whilst the A Division’s teams continued on their Roden Cup Journeys.

Chapel Town narrowly lost in the Derbyshire Divisional Cup North Final on Friday evening with a full report already submitted regarding the game. A late goal from Ivanhoe’s Owen King was enough to seal a victory for the Central Midlands Alliance outfit, which is a correction of the mistake made in the original report stating that Lewis Higton had got the winner. Apologies to Wirksworth Ivanhoe and a massive congratulations again on your victory!

Furness Vale have hit a rich vein of form recently and would need to overcome a strong Bamford side to keep the three-game unbeaten run going. The reintroduction of their prestigious striker Jimmy Wood came into full effect this weekend, as Furness extended their run to 4 game unbeaten with a 4-2 victory. Ben Lomas and Dylan Moore got a goal each for Vale, with Jimmy Wood back to his usual antics and scoring a vital brace to ultimately win the game for Furness.

Hayfield were up next and had the opportunity to generate some room at the top between themselves, Dove Holes Firsts and Chapel Town Firsts. Buxworth Firsts arrived knowing they could de-rail Hayfield’s progress, as they possess quality in abundance.

A six-goal thriller was on display and saw both teams leave with a point as a 3-3 draw was observed. Hayfield’s goals came courtesy of Hayden Brownsword and a brace from the leagues top scorer Joe Armstrong, who’s record now shows an impressive 20 goals from 15 games played. Hayfield now sit top of the Premier Division by three goals, level on points with Dove Holes Firsts and 3 points clear of Chapel.

The A Division teams continued their quest for progression through the Roden Cup, and Calver went through having won all 3 of their group games after defeating Blazing Rag 5-0. Calver went into the break 3-0 up after Ayr Barker, Rob Littlewood and an own goal gave them a huge advantage heading into the final 45 minutes. Tom Grant and Alex Fisher sealed the deal and saw Calver’s perfect record in the cup sustained. They will now fight for a place in the final upon commencement of Group A and Group B’s fixtures.

The final fixture of the weekend saw Chapel Town Reserves progress through to the next round of the Roden Cup with a 3-3 draw at home to Hathersage. Hathersage have had a brilliant season and went into the fixture knowing they could test Chapel Reserves well. Another 6-goal thriller was on display, with Chapel’s goals coming via George Rowland, Nathaniel Oldfield and Will Porter.

This sees them progress into the next round with some good momentum where they will meet one of the other top seeded sides, ready to battle it out for a spot in the final of the competition.