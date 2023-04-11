The chase is still on for Buxton as they stay in the hunt for a play-off place

After their superb 15-game unbeaten run was finally halted by a 1-0 loss at Kidderminster Harriers on Good Friday, before a crowd of 1,005, the Bucks bounced back to beat bogey side Boston United for the first time in 14 games - and only the second time ever in 28 league and cup encounters - on Easter Monday to stay in the hunt.

It's a far cry from the relegation-haunted side boss Craig Elliott inherited when he took over the reins in mid-December and he said: “Monday was a victory that takes us looking towards the play-offs and keeps the season alive for another week.

“We never thought we'd be challenging for play-offs so, like we said to the players, we will enjoy it and embrace it.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott - so proud of his players.

“You never know what can happen. I am just pleased it's gone to another week really.

“It's quite incredible to go from where we've been, battling relegation down at the bottom.

“We have two or three weeks left of the season and we have a chance of getting in there.

“The remit when I came in was just to make sure we didn't go down – and we've done that with flying colours. These lads have been brilliant and deserve lots of credit.

“We also have a cup final to look forward to. It's good for the fans and everyone at the club and fingers crossed we can end the season nice and positive.”

He added: “We were really poor on Friday and deserved to lose.

“So to come back on Monday, the lads have shown what good character they've got – and that is what you have got to do in this league. You will always get setbacks.

“It was a battling win. Boston had a few chances as we did and I was just pleased to come out 1-0 winners in the end. It was fine margins.

“Conditions were really difficult for both sets of players. So fair play to both teams. There was some good football on display and some good players.

“We defended really well at times and Theo (keeper Richardson) made a great save – then we got the vital goal was needed.

“Our fans have been unbelievable. They came out in their numbers in difficult conditions on Monday and got us over the line in that last 10 minutes. The players really felt their energy.”

On Monday's defeat at Kidderminster, where Buxton conceded in the opening minute, he said: “They pressed us hard and dominated the first half.

“Kidderminster deserved to win, but it was better for us after the break and we might have nicked a point.”

The Bucks travel to fourth-placed Scarborough on Saturday, with fifth-top Brackley Town next at home on Saturday, 22nd April (3pm).

