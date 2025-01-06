The big freeze denies Buxton as Leamington game called off

John McGrath is looking to build on a positive first half of the season.

​Buxton were denied the chance to consolidate their position in the play-off zone on Saturday as their match at Leamington was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It means they were next due to be in action in the Derbyshire Senior Cup at home to NPL Division One East leaders Belper Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, with a big effort having been put in by club staff and supporters to get the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium pitch cleared of snow and ice to hopefully enable the game to have gone ahead.

In terms of league action, Buxton now prepare to welcome Chester on Saturday, who lie just a point behind the Bucks in a very congested National League North table.

Speaking to the club’s media before the Leamington game was postponed, Bucks manager John McGrath says he’s keen to see his side build on a promising first half to the campaign.

He said: “I’m looking forward to just maintaining our good form.

"We’ve had a really good season so far and are in the play-offs. We’ve got a really good young squad and a football club that’s gone from part-time to full-time, so the transition was always going to be a little bit of an unknown, but everyone’s taken to it really well.

"We’ve seen everyone in the league except for Chorley so far and if we can keep improving in all aspects of the football club it’s just going to get better and better, and that bringing in players who are going to make us better who we’re always on the lookout for.

"The line from the club from day one has been to ensure we’re on an upward curve so let’s hope we can make that continue.”​

Following the game with Chester, Buxton then see out January with another home game against Peterborough Sports on the 18th, followed by a game at Marine on Saturday 25th and the visit of Darlington to the TSS three days later.