Ten-man Buxton are pegged back by South Shields

Tai Sodje netted twice for Buxton at South Shields. Stock photo: Phil Peat.

Buxton were made to settle for a point after surrendering a two-goal lead against South Shields on Saturday, with the away side reduced to ten men early in the second-half.

The result left Buxton 14th in the table going into Tuesday’s game at Scarborough Athletic (Sept 2) and followed the 3-2 loss at home to Curzon Ashton five days earlier.

Things had started perfectly for John McGrath’s side. Inside two minutes, Tai Sodje put Buxton ahead, pressing high to win the ball from a loose touch by the goalkeeper before calmly putting it into an empty net.

At the other end, South Shields threatened when Kieran Burton was forced to head clear a dangerous Walsh delivery into the box.

Soon after, Sodje latched onto a long ball, showing strength to hold off his marker, though his eventual effort was comfortably held by the keeper.

Buxton doubled their advantage in the 26th minute. Luke Brennan whipped in a pinpoint cross to Luke Hall, whose powerful header was saved at close range, only for Sodje to react quickest and nod home the rebound for 2-0.

Chasing his hat-trick, Sodje once again won possession high up the pitch, but this time lifted a chipped effort over the crossbar.

Just before the interval, Paul Blackett worked a shooting opportunity from a short corner, forcing Paul Cooper into a sharp stop at his near post.

After the restart, David Carson released Blackett down the wing, his strike being blocked before Daniel Dodds blazed the rebound over the top.

The visitors’ task was then made harder when Max Bardell received a second yellow card for a foul on Blackett inside the area. The forward stepped up himself and coolly converted from the spot to halve the deficit.

With momentum swinging, South Shields pressed forward, and a deflected free-kick off Ryan McLean was parried by Cooper, only for Blackett to fire the rebound over.

Cooper was tested again in the 83rd minute, standing firm to deny Blackett after he was slipped through by Cedwyn Scorr.

Substitute Cayden Kelly eventually grabbed the equaliser, cutting inside smartly before driving a low finish into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

Despite late pressure from the home side, Buxton held firm to ensure they picked up a point against the league leaders.

Buxton: Cooper; Robinson, Bardell, Burton, Hill: Kirby, Trueman; Martin (Coleman), Hall (McLean), Brennan; Sodje (Tomlinson). Unused Subs: Melville, Balfe, Bingham