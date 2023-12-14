News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second.Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second.
Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second.

Take a look at these heart-warming pictures of High Peak youngsters feeling the love for football - including Hayfield Juniors, Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Buxton JFC and Whaley Juniors

Our latest retro gallery takes on a sporting theme as we look back at pictures of our kids playing junior football
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT

Whether it’s playing for the school team or in an organised league, the kids involved are guaranteed lots of fun, exercise and great memories.

Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone. And if you would like to see your pics published, email [email protected]

Get plenty more retro content, here,

Former players at Hayfield Junior Football Club

1. Hayfield Junior Football Club

Former players at Hayfield Junior Football Club Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second

2. Fairfield Endowed Junior School

Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Whaley Juniors football team at the Whaley Bridge Carnival.

3. Whaley Juniors

Whaley Juniors football team at the Whaley Bridge Carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Whaley Bridge carnival is enjoyed by members of Whaley Juniors.

4. Whaley Juniors

Whaley Bridge carnival is enjoyed by members of Whaley Juniors. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak