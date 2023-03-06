Tommy Elliott, making his 100th appearance for the Bucks, as was Warren Clarke, created a string of openings in a memorable individual display in the modern No.10 role.

From the outset the Bucks dominated, playing a totally purposeful passing game that the visitors struggled to contain, and scored twice in the opening quarter-hour.

In the sixth minute they went close as a firm, low Brad Jackson cross evaded any contact, but four minutes later the winger scored for a 1-0 lead. A penetrative Elliott pass set up Joe Ackroyd for a powerful, 17-yard shot that was parried by goalkeeper Hall to the unmarked, predatory Jackson just eight yards out.

Tommy Elliott - set up opener on 100th appearance for the Bucks.

Five minutes on it was 2-0 as Jak McCourt netted confidently and expertly from the penalty spot. Attacking left-back Max Conway had powered forward to the by-line where he was fouled by defender James. A fine, 60-yard, accurate delivery by Theo Richardson all but set up a third goal, while a flowing home move at the half-hour produced as many as four consecutive penalty-area shots, all of which were blocked by desperate defending.

Then a typically dangerous McCourt free-kick fractionally missed Shaun Brisley to pass wide of goal.

Only as half-time approached did eighth-placed, previously in-form Gloucester settle to their game but City made the better start to the second half as the hosts forfeited the initiative and couldn't re-capture it.

Nonetheless another McCourt free-kick from wide left threatened but again evaded everyone, while Jackson benefited from a rare O'Sullivan error for Ackroyd to shoot wide after receiving his diagonal pass.

Gloucester now enjoyed a majority of possession but sound defending by Josh Granite, Brisley and Declan Poole, the latter two most capably replacing the injured Connor Brown and Jake Hull, as well as good goal-keeping, limited the visitors' threat till the 75th minute when Obadeyi turned and shot low from eight yards to find the net's bottom corner.

By then Richardson had made two excellent contributions. He had dived and held a low cross to end a fluid Gloucester move on the right and then made a superb catch and hold of a corner-kick delivery.

The goal jolted Buxton and the exchanges became roughly even, with neither side seriously threatening to score again, but were increasingly frantic, referee Cooper brandishing his yellow card on several occasions.

One such was issued to Craig Elliott, that most well-behaved of managers, as the mystified spectators looked on. It was a technicality.

A little-known law, confirmed by Mr Cooper, holds that the referee must issue a caution to the most senior occupant of the particular technical area if he cannot identify a culprit on the pitch and this was such a case in those closing minutes at a moment when confusion reigned.