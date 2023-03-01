Stockport testers ahead for New Mills
New Mills face a huge week with two trips to Stockport and their fading play-off hopes in the balance.
They head for leaders Stockport Town on Saturday and then play-off rivals Stockport Georgians on Tuesday trying to bridge a nine point gap with only nine games to go.
In Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Sandbach United, the Millers were rocked by goals either side of the break, Tatters netting on 42 minutes and a Hatton penalty on 48 minutes.
Teddy Ospitan quickly pulled one back on 52 minutes, but Fitzpatrick's header six minutes later halted the comeback and Oultram added a fourth on 73 minutes before Marcus Dibble headed home a free kick from Adam Muir, in his 50th game for the club, on 73 minutes. Joel Ankers was later shown a straight red for a scuffle.
On Tuesday Millers drew 1-1 at home to Alsager Town.
Sam Madeley netted a second minute opener but Chris Rogers levelled from a Muir corner on 26 minutes.