They head for leaders Stockport Town on Saturday and then play-off rivals Stockport Georgians on Tuesday trying to bridge a nine point gap with only nine games to go.

In Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Sandbach United, the Millers were rocked by goals either side of the break, Tatters netting on 42 minutes and a Hatton penalty on 48 minutes.

Teddy Ospitan quickly pulled one back on 52 minutes, but Fitzpatrick's header six minutes later halted the comeback and Oultram added a fourth on 73 minutes before Marcus Dibble headed home a free kick from Adam Muir, in his 50th game for the club, on 73 minutes. Joel Ankers was later shown a straight red for a scuffle.

Adam Muir - 50th game for New Mills. Photo by John Fryer.

On Tuesday Millers drew 1-1 at home to Alsager Town.