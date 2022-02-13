Buxton FC boss Steve Cunningham hails players for showing what they are all about

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham says his players have shown what they are about after back to back wins this week put them back in the title mix.

Buxton beat Nantwich 3-1 at the weekend after trailing 1-0 at the break to add to the win over Basford.

It leaves the Bucks two points off leaders Matlock Town and right back in the title mix.

“I wasn't happy at all with the first half at Nantwich,” said the Buxton boss. “We changed the shape a bit in the second half and it was a great three pints. That's all we can ask for at this stage.

“People have questioned the players and it was pleasing to see the reaction.

“We have the target on our back and what comes with that is you can't afford to let points or performances drop.

“We have come from behind again and this group of players are showing that they are here for the fight and we are right in the fight at the top.

“We have got a situation where we are a club looking to progress, and are backed by a great chairman and board. The fan base is getting better each week but when you go 1-0 down people start panicking, but we stuck to the task.”

Cunningham was also quick to praise the second half from his side.

“It was a game of two halves, but based on our performance,” he said. “It was a dull affair in the first half. They took the goal well, but we weren’t great.

“They didn’t look like scoring after that in what was a poor first half. We came out for the second half and showed what we are about.

“It could have been six or seven in the end and it was a great second half performance.”

Buxton, who have now picked up 10 points from their last four matches, face Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday as they look to keep the good run going.

It is a fixture which Cunningham hopes to have fresh legs back.

“We are down to the bare bones right now and that is the reality of non league football,” he said.

“We have players playing below 100 per cent fitness and we just have to get a team out. It is the survival of the fittest.

“On a plus, we have not had Tommy Elliott for three games and still have Diego (DeGirolamo) to come back, they will be like two new signings to freshen us up.”

Buxton fell behind on 20 minutes after Sean Miller curled a shot home.

But the visitors levelled ten minutes after half-time when Jamie Ward scored from the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

Ward put the visitors in charge with another penalty six minutes later after Jason Gilchrist was fouled.

He made no mistake after sending the keeper the wrong way.