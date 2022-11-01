The Sandgrounders had won five of their last six fixtures to top the division's form table and had ample possession against the Bucks, who nonetheless won all the plaudits for their defending and their finishing, both of which were exemplary.

The visitors made one enforced change as Matt Sargent replaced Tommy Elliott, who joined Clarke, Dawson, Goodridge and McKay on the injured list, but were able to retain the formation successfully deployed against the Quakers and once again it thoroughly frustrated the attacking efforts of a good side.

A relatively quiet first half was transformed in the last 10 minutes as referee Holmes earned the displeasure of both home players and supporters.

Connor Kirby - set Buxton on their way at Southport.

Firstly, in the 36th minute for a foul, he disallowed Carver's headed effort at a corner, then as added time arrived, he again penalised Carver. From the free-kick the ball was only partially cleared to Connor Kirby, who thundered a 25-yard half-volley in off a post for an interval lead.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half the Sandgrounders had clearly not put their recent setbacks behind them, while the Bucks probed for another opening.

After more resolute Buxton defending the advantage was doubled just past the hour. Sargent and Luke Burke combined neatly on the left to set up Diego de Giralamo, who confidently stroked the ball low into the far sidenetting.

At three-quarter time, Buxton introduced attacking substitutes Sam Osborne and Harry Bunn, but it was the hosts who fashioned the next openings, as Watson shot wide and Carver fired firmly but directly at Theo Richardson.

Advertisement

But in the 74th minute the totally unmarked Osborne took fellow sub Bunn's diagonal pass to make it 3-0 with a delightfully composed finish.