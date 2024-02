A sell-out crowd of 3,642 was in fine voice at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium for the game, which was shown live on BBC1.

The Bucks were in the second round of the competition for the first time in over 60 years but were beaten Cole Stockton’s 29th minute winner.

But they gave a good account of themselves and it was a day to remember for the fans who braved the wind, rain and bitterly cold temperatures.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these pictures from the game?

