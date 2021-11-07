Fans at York.placeholder image
Fans at York.

See if you can spot a familiar face in our fans gallery from the day Buxton pulled off a brilliant FA Cup shock at York City

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Nov 2021, 17:16 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
More than 1,000 Buxton fans roared their team on to FA Cup history.

Buxton won 1-0 at York City in Nov 2021 make the second round for the first time ever.

Check out our gallery from that day and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Fans at York

1. Buxton fans enjoy the win at York

Fans at York Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans at York

2. Fans at York - Pic by : Richard Parkes

Fans at York Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans at York

3. Buxton fans enjoy the win at York

Fans at York Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans at York.

4. Buxton fans enjoy the win at York

Fans at York. Photo: Richard Parkes

