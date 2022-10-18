Second half fightback sees Buxton get past Hyde United and stay on FA Cup trail

Both clubs were seeking to go into the competition proper for a fifth time, but Buxton's achievement for a second consecutive campaign was unprecedented in its long history.

"It's exciting to be going forward in the FA Cup, but all credit to Hyde, who were robust and we didn't know whether to stick or twist early on,” said manager Jamie Vermiglio.

“After the break we regrouped, changed shape a little and might have scored three or four, though they always looked a threat.

Scott Boden equalises from the spot against Hyde.

“There was no tactical masterclass in the second half. The lads just worked harder and won more first balls, won more second balls and got a little bit more of the rub of the green. It was quite an assured performance in the second half.

“We showed resilience, character and endeavour and were on the front foot.”

“We moved the ball well and it was all underpinned by our defensive strength, with the excellent Theo (keeper Richardson) backing everyone up.”

He added: “Our fans were there when we needed them as well.They were loud and proud.

Advertisement

"They could easily have turned on us six or seven games in when things were not going well but they could see what we were trying to do and have been very supportive of me personally.

“I am made up to get through first and foremost as you want to be in the hat. You can make memories and today the lads made memories to get into the first round.

“But Hyde were very good today and credit to them and their fans, who travelled in numbers.

“They had the first half, we had the second, and they will feel a little bit hard done by, but we are in the hat for the next round and that is what it's all about.”

Advertisement

In front of 1,425 fans, Hyde enjoyed an almost totally dominant first half versus a strangely lacklustre home team which, seemingly lacking energy, could not put its passing game together.

On 38 minutes United took a well-deserved lead through Redshaw who prodded home a loose ball following Richardson's fine save.

The home keeper was indeed in prime form, making three superb saves to limit Hyde's lead to one goal.

The introduction of substitute Harry Bunn at half-time helped to inspire a revival from just before the hour mark as the Bucks at last began to find some space in midfield to mount attacks.

Advertisement

The equaliser came from the penalty spot after Tommy Elliott was brought down, though Hyde keeper Atherton (ex-Warrington Town), got a hand to Boden's kick on 65 minutes.