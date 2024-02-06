​Second-half blitz seals a vital win for Buxton

Sam Osborne netted twice in Saturday's win.

​The hosts began the match having won four and drawn one of their last five league home fixtures but three goals in 11 second-half minutes gave the Bucks a first win at the Tameside Stadium.

What's more, it's far from fanciful to speculate that after the score had reached 3-0, with crisper finishing, the visitors could have doubled their tally.

Yet the outcome could hardly have been predicted at half-time after an interesting if goalless first period, in which Curzon enjoyed a majority of possession but were well-contained by an unchanged Buxton back-five, except for the successful introduction at left wing-back of latest signing, Adam Livingstone from Hereford.

The Bucks had looked dangerous on the counter and several attacks showed distinct promise without being able to create a clear scoring opportunity.

Livingstone's first pass to Jake Wright was a beauty and when he in turn found Sam Osborne, playing as a striker in place of the not-yet-recovered Tommy Elliott, a corner-kick was the result. Then Joe Ackroyd's long run on the left touchline led to his finishing effort deflected to 'keeper Mason, while Jak McCourt's curling cross passed narrowly beyond Wright's reach.

The second half was a different affair, with scoring chances converted when it really mattered. In the 55th minute, when Connor Kirby's diagonal pass reached Osborne on the right flank, he advanced and planted a superb,18-yards, low drive wide of Mason and into the net's far bottom corner.

Six minutes later, not only did the score become 2-0 but also Nash were reduced to ten men. A defensive error centrally allowed Wright to advance into the penalty area where he was bundled over from behind by Poscha, who instantly saw red. McCourt scored from the spot with his usual aplomb, finding the bottom corner.

With their tails up, there was no question of the Bucks resting on their laurels and in the 65th minute they scored again, with an Osborne goal very similar to the opener. An unusual bounce put Wright in possession and his diagonal pass set up the striker for another low drive into the far corner.

On 67 minutes Osborne could have completed his hat-trick but fired wide from 20 yards, then he got forward on the left, cut the ball back and Wright's shot was blocked at source.

Injury to Osborne caused his replacement by fit-again Eoin McKeown, who frequently had the freedom of the left flank. His dangerous short cross to Kirby was deflected clear and he then shot over the bar, while Kirby's penetrative pass played in Sam Minihan behind the central defenders but the right-back put the ball onto the net roof in lobbing the 'keeper.

