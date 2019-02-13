Rumour Mill: Chelsea want Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane looks on during a promotional event for the Chinese University of Football Association in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 30, 2018. (Photo by - / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Former French football player Zinedine Zidane looks on during a promotional event for the Chinese University of Football Association in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 30, 2018. (Photo by - / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

Here are the stories making today’s headlines (13th February 2019).

Chelsea want former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Italian coach Maurizio Sarri. (The Sun)