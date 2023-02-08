Revitalised Buxton hit top gear with win over league leaders King's Lynn Town

Boss Craig Elliott was delighted with the result, Tommy Elliott netting a 28th minute winner, and the best display since he took over in December against a Linnets side that also had two men sent off in the second half.

“We deserved the win. We really applied ourselves,” he said.

“I thought we were excellent for 60 minutes. First half was definitely as good as we've played since I came here – that is more like my team, that front foot pressing. Everybody was at it and I couldn't praise them enough.

New boy Connor Brown - debut for Buxton in win.

“It actually went against us when they had a couple of men sent off to be honest as they went into protection mode.

“But I really don't care. It was a great win against a fantastic team that are managed so well and I am just happy for the players, fans and everyone at Buxton as it's a big result for us.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and we beat the league leaders. To do that from the position we've been in is a superb effort from everybody.”

Elliott has continued to rebuild his squad with four newcomers in the last fortnight with two making debuts on Saturday in Connor Brown and Jake Hull.

Experienced full-back Brown is ex-Sheffield United and was latterly at Barrow in the EFL while centre-back Hull stands 6ft 6 ins tall and has joined the Bucks from Championship Rotherham United for the rest of this season.

“The new signings made a big impact,” he said.

“Let's not forget that we have got these results with no strikers fit and we have had to play slightly different and the lads have had to adapt to that.”

He added: “I want to thank the fans for being patient, especially towards myself as it was a difficult start when I came in, I'm not going to lie.

“But I hope they can see we are getting there and I am slowly moulding a team like I want to.

“They have been really positive since I have been here and I am glad they can go home and enjoy this win. Then we go again.”

The only downside from Saturday was that Sam Osborne has joined the Bucks' long injured list, limping off after 80 minutes.

Buxton's hopes of quickly building on the wins were dashed on Tuesday night when the trip to Leamington was frozen off.