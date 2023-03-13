It was convincing revenge for the Pilgrims' 4-0 success in the mid-November first meeting.

The writing was on the wall for the hosts even before kick-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unchanged Bucks were buoyant after 10 games unbeaten, five of which had been versus teams in the top seven, while 14th-placed Banbury had gone five without a win as well as not having won any of their five home fixtures since late November.

Warren Clarke - 20th goal for Buxton on Saturday.

What's more, it was on the day the club announced that it had negotiated a transfer to Solihull Moors of star player, Jack Stevens, and could name only 14 players for Buxton's visit, two of whom were goalkeepers.

The Pilgrims were up against it even more as they fell behind in just the fourth minute as the Bucks had immediately got onto the front foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They won the game's first corner as Tommy Elliott's shot from a Connor Brown cross was deflected behind. From Jak McCourt's outswinging delivery to the near-post area, Elliott glanced a header over keeper Taylor into the far side-netting for the striker's second headed goal in consecutive outings.

Banbury enjoyed some possession but Buxton's control of midfield, with its close marking and energetic pressing, kept visiting 'keeper Theo Richardson very much under-employed.

At the other end a second Buxton goal was close in the 33rd minute as McCourt's rocket shot was deflected narrowly wide, but it was delayed by a mere four minutes.

Elliott's pass set Brad Jackson away on the right and from his cross Joe Ackroyd applied the finish. Still on top, the Bucks pressed forward again and made it 3-0 in the 44th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A short-corner routine allowed Max Conway to cross for Warren Clarke to head home his 20th BFC career goal.

Yet seconds before half-time there was a potential turning-point as Richardson had to make the save of the day to deny Iaciofano's drive that was heading for his top right-hand corner.

With such a commanding interval lead, Buxton could afford to concentrate on throttling Banbury's attempts to recover and the second half produced few goal-scoring opportunities, though around the hour-mark two home efforts were their closest yet.

A ball across the box went untouched, then Hickman and substitute Roberts combined for Iaciafano to dispatch a shot that was blocked on the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Buxton sub-plot was undoubtedly exercising the mind of manager Craig Elliott. Midfield enforcers McCourt and Connor Kirby had both entered the game on nine cautions and just one more before the end-of-day deadline would result in a two-match ban.

Happily, neither earned referee Thomas's displeasure, with McCourt withdrawn at the hour in favour of Jordan Barnett, who will be cup-tied for Tuesday's DSC semi-final.

However, Banbury did find the net but so late in added time that it was a mere consolation.

As the referee's whistle sounded following a home corner-kick, the Pilgrims expecting a Buxton free-kick to be awarded, but instead the decision was a penalty for an alleged push by Shaun Brisley and Iaciofano, on his second debut, netted stylishly.

Advertisement

Advertisement