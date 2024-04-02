Chad Whyte (left) hit a hat-trick in Saturday's win. Photo: John Fryer.

A sensational first half performance ensured that the points were wrapped up by the interval, and although the Millers were beaten 2-1 at Stockport Georgians on Easter Monday, they continue to look likely to complete a remarkable escape from relegation as they are now outside the bottom three.

Luke Merrill gave The Millers the lead just four minutes in on Saturday, before doubling their advantage eight minutes later to register his fifth goal of the season.

Whyte netted his first just after the half hour mark, before Harry Dean scored right on half-time to send the visitors in to the break with a four-goal advantage.

There was no let up after the interval as Whyte netted two further goals to complete his hat-trick and give the scoreline a comprehensive look.

With Stockport Georgians defeating Market Drayton Town the win saw The Millers climb out of the bottom three of the league table for the first time since August, and Monday’s defeat to Georgians failed to drop them back in it due to results elsewhere.