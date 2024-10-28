Rampant Buxton secure their biggest ever National League North win

Buxton returned to winning ways in style.

An absolutely scintillating and sensational first-half display versus the first-time Suffolk visitors Needham Market set up the Bucks for their biggest-ever Vanarama National League North victory, 7-1, in their 105th fixture.

Having previously netted just 13 goals in 12 league outings, the goal bonanza both delighted and surprised the home faithful, with many in the seated section providing a spontaneous half-time standing ovation.

After Tuesday's excellent lone-goal victory at then seventh-placed Chester, the hosts, attacking the Railway End after losing the toss, showed an early appetite for attack, but only after Ben Sault's speedy recovery snuffed out a threat from lively visiting forward Valentine.

Three early Buxton thrusts, generated on the right flank, failed but were penetrative, yet the opening goal in the 10th minute came from a True Grant long-kick to be finished exquisitely from 12 yards by Tommy Elliott, who throughout gave a sparkling man-of-the-match performance.

Fans enjoyed a goal feast at Buxton this weekend.

Thereafter the first-half goals flowed at regular intervals in the 15th, 23rd, 34th, 39th and 45th minutes, while the Marketmen netted in the 26th. The Bucks, stronger and quicker than their opponents who crucially lacked the Morphew duo, the long-standing core of their defence, were full of confidence, with attacking flair translated into rapid passing movements and a willingness to shoot.

The second goal fell to Leeds Utd loanee midfielder Cian Coleman on his home debut. n the inside-left channel, as Elliott had been for the opening goal, he likewise shot low, but from 20 yards, a deflection taking the ball into the far corner of the net. The third goal resulted from the pass of the day by Josh Popoola on the left touchline at half-way and it set up Coleman again as he was Mr Cool in twisting and turning to shoot home from close range.

Only three minutes on, in the 26th, the Marketmen reduced their arrears to two as Valentine took advantage of some uncharacteristically shoddy home defending also to score from close to goal, but film evidence showed an undetected handball offence by the scorer.

Almost at once at the other end, Elliott looked to have been brought down in the penalty area but referee Chadwick cautioned him for simulation. These combined controversial incidents halted Buxton's momentum, but only for seven minutes.

Buxton celebrated their biggest win in 105 National League North games.

Then visiting 'keeper Garnham just pipped Ethan Fitzhugh to a through ball, but less than a minute had elapsed before Popoola's raking, low, diagonal ball from the right wing found the onrushing Elliott on the six-yard line at the far post. Tommy slid the ball home to make it 4-1 yet there was a feeling that the 'keeper should have been better placed to intercept the cross.

Only five minutes on, with the home crowd nearing disbelief in their joy, Elliott completed his hat-trick with a composed finish following a combination by Fitzhugh and wing-back Jack Stobbs, who is offering much improved support from the right-flank. This was Tommy's first Buxton hat-trick, on his 154th appearance in his sixth season, after netting just once in 2023/24. The first-half scoring was completed as added time was beginning. Captain Connor Kirby, returning after injury in place of Callum Leigh, clearly relished a centrally-placed free-kick 21 yards out and he speared the ball into goal under the left angle of post and bar.

It was a half of such intensity, with the like of its six home goals nobody could recall, so it was hardly a surprise that after the interval, though rarely troubled, the Bucks couldn't add to their tally till late on. It wasn't that they seemed deliberately to ease off but rather that the Marketmen creditably stuck to their thankless task rather than caving in and that 'keeper Garnham, who had been near-helpless to prevent the first-half avalanche of goals, was in position to make three vital saves in the last quarter, first using his legs to deny Fitzhugh, then substitute Sam Tomlinson with just about his first touch and finally to thwart fellow sub, Diego De Girolamo, who in the 87th minute did net comfortably from eight yards as the outstanding Elliott's pass found him.