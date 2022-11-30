England sailed through to the last 16 after a routine 3-0 win against Wales. The Three Lions survived, statistically, the hardest group in the tournament unbeaten.

Gareth Southgate’s men needed just a point to ensure top spot in the group - barring a huge goal swing from the USA. But, a brace from Marcus Rashford either side of a Phil Foden goal means England finish top.

Advertisement

It’s been a solid campaign for England despite clear fan frustration following the dull 0-0 draw against the USA. . But, the side, captained by Harry Kane finished group B with zero defeats, only two goals conceded whilst scoring nine.

The culmination of both group and B sets up a mouth watering tie pitting England against Senegal. Senegal finished second in group A behind the Netherlands by just one point. Their most recent win was a 2-1 victory over Ecuador.

The African side were dealt a major blow before the tournament with the news that star man Sadio Mane would miss out through injury. But, despite him not being in Qatar, they still have a solid squad with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ismaila Sarr.

When do England play Senegal?

Advertisement

England take on Senegal on Sunday, December 4. The game will kick off at 7pm UK time at the Al Bayt stadium.

Advertisement

Is England v Senegal on TV?