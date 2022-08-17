Proud Buxton unbeaten in first three games after fightback against Leamington

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they were made to fight hard for a point in Tuesday night's 1-1 home draw with Leamington.

A mistake let in the visitors for the opening goal on 67 minutes, but Mace Goodridge conjured an equaliser out of nothing with a fine 25-yard finish seven minutes from time.

Bucks boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “We need to take the positives out of it. We've got back into a tough game and we've got a point to show for it.

Diego De Girolamo scores Saturday's winner against Curzon Ashton from the spot - report on P55.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Would I have taken a point before the game? Definitely not as I thought it was there for us to take three points, knowing our style against Leamington's style it suited us more tonight.

“But credit to them. They have been strong and resolute and showed a lot of heart and desire to take the lead. But I thought we showed that after – it was a different type of Buxton then.

“The lads took the game by the scruff of the neck and that is what we're going to need.

“Hopefully we can learn from a few of the mistakes and backward steps we've made during the game as a few more forward steps is what we're going to need going into Saturday.

“We had a lot going against us today and we had to change the shape and personnel.

“Although I feel a tinge of disappointment with our performance throughout the game there were a lot of positives to take as well as things we need to work on.”

On the match itself, he said: “It was a difficult game. Leamington have a game plan when they go away from home.

“They have a bank of four or five and leave one up top and always look dangerous on the break.

“I think that is how the game evolved.

“I think for the first 20 minutes I thought we were good, moved the ball really well, created a few half chances – most of the pressure was on them. But then the game just changed and I thought they had the better of the last 20 minutes of the first half and put a lot of pressure on us.

“It was a disappointing way to end the first half.

“Second half started the same and I thought they were the better side for 10-15 minutes.

“We made a mistake – which is going to happen every now and again – for their goal, which they took well to be honest.

“Then we totally changed, it was like the shackles were off, and we played some really good stuff.

“We put lots of balls into the box and scored a really good goal by Mace from the edge of the box.

“It was just us then, they didn't look like scoring. We had an endless amount of pressure.”

Bucks now head for Hereford and Vermiglio said: “We have had Hereford watched again tonight and we will have a game plan when we go down. But we are certainly carrying a few knocks and a few tired legs.

“We need to get everyone back fit as we have a relatively small squad – we are still looking at the transfer market to see who's available.