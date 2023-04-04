“I can't see Cheadle losing two of their last three so it looks like it's dead and buried,” said Birch.

“But we look like we're going to finish seventh – or possibly even sixth – so after the start to the season and the season we've had with injuries, plus having to rebuild another team here, the lads have done brilliant to get where they have in the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They have taken the play-off chase to the wire, which is all we asked.

New Mills celebrate Jordan Milnes' goal. Pic by John Fryer.

“It's frustrating when you look back at some of the points we've dropped over the season.

“But if we'd had this group we've got now all season I am sure we'd have challenged further up the table - that's football.

Advertisement

“We will get to the end of the season now and see what everyone's thoughts are. We need to sit down with Sue and Ray at the club and see what the plans are and where we go next year.

Advertisement

“If we could keep this group together I would be very surprised if we weren't challenging for the league title. But when you've got good players as we have now, people want to come and take them.

“We are on a lower rung of the non-league pyramid, so that's what happens.

“The last two or three months the lads have been absolutely outstanding for us to take us from where we were to the verge of the play-offs. It is phenomenal really.”

Advertisement

Jordan Milne scored the winning goal with 20 minutes to go, volleying in from the edge of the area against Cammell Laird – his first goal at Church Lane for four years

But it was a tough game of few chances and certainly not a game for the purists.

Advertisement