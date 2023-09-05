Last Saturday saw the beginning of the new Hope Valley Football League season, sponsored by White's of Calver

In the Premier Division it was a fine start for both newly promoted teams.

Dronfield Woodhouse made the trip to Dove Holes resulting in an exciting game.

Dronfield raced into a three goal lead after just 10 minutes with two goals from Will Towers and one from Tom Higginbottom.

Ref Steve Tuft with the captains of Dove Holes and Dronfield Woodhouse.

The home side responded with two goals from Aaron Hodgkinson.

The visitors then made it 5-3 with a further goal from Higginbottom and one from Thomas Beck. Hodgkinson completed his hat-trick for the home side with a goal in the last minute to make the final score 5-3 to Dronfield Woodhouse.

The other promoted team, FC Matlock, had a fine opening day 7-2 win at home to Tideswell United. Tom Savage made a great start to his season, bagging five goals, the others coming from James Hirst and Noah Henshaw.

Last season's treble winners Furness Vale began their season with a narrow win at Calver, the all important goal coming from Luke Sims, and Bamford won 3-2 at last season's runners-up Buxworth

The most exciting game in the A division was Youlgreave United's 5-4 win at Chapel Town Reserves. The goals were shared between Harry Madin, Tim Renwick, Finn Hanbar, Ryan Brown and an own goal.

Dove Holes Reserves began their season with a 3-2 win at Hathersage courtesy of goals from Rhys Chadwick, Billy Halsey and Liam Sircar.

Buxworth Reserves had an emphatic 6-1 win at Blazing Rag with a hat-trick from Lyle Smith and further goals from Chris Williamson (2) and Ryan Wagner.

