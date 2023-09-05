Promoted trio win on opening day of Hope Valley League season
In the Premier Division it was a fine start for both newly promoted teams.
Dronfield Woodhouse made the trip to Dove Holes resulting in an exciting game.
Dronfield raced into a three goal lead after just 10 minutes with two goals from Will Towers and one from Tom Higginbottom.
The home side responded with two goals from Aaron Hodgkinson.
The visitors then made it 5-3 with a further goal from Higginbottom and one from Thomas Beck. Hodgkinson completed his hat-trick for the home side with a goal in the last minute to make the final score 5-3 to Dronfield Woodhouse.
The other promoted team, FC Matlock, had a fine opening day 7-2 win at home to Tideswell United. Tom Savage made a great start to his season, bagging five goals, the others coming from James Hirst and Noah Henshaw.
Last season's treble winners Furness Vale began their season with a narrow win at Calver, the all important goal coming from Luke Sims, and Bamford won 3-2 at last season's runners-up Buxworth
The most exciting game in the A division was Youlgreave United's 5-4 win at Chapel Town Reserves. The goals were shared between Harry Madin, Tim Renwick, Finn Hanbar, Ryan Brown and an own goal.
Dove Holes Reserves began their season with a 3-2 win at Hathersage courtesy of goals from Rhys Chadwick, Billy Halsey and Liam Sircar.
Buxworth Reserves had an emphatic 6-1 win at Blazing Rag with a hat-trick from Lyle Smith and further goals from Chris Williamson (2) and Ryan Wagner.
The 19th Hole and Hayfield shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Liam Brookes and Pete Richardson put the home side two up in the first three minutes of the game. But replies in the last 15 minutes by Jack Howell and Jack Sidebottom saw Hayfield earn a point.