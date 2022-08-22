Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The absence through injury of four front-line men (Elliott, Granite, McKay and Poole) didn't help the visitors' cause, but the debut at right-back of newly-signed Levi Andoh (ex-Ipswich) was distinctly encouraging.

In the 23rd minute a neat passing move set up a far-from-easy opportunity for Mace Goodridge, but his low diagonal shot passed the far post.

Andoh's penetrative pass found Diego de Girolamo offside but the latter forced a corner-kick that was only half-cleared to James Hardy who missed the target from 10 yards.

Jason Gilchrist - went close to levelling late on.

Then five minutes prior to the interval Shaun Newton's venomous 26-yard free-kick brought a flying save out of home keeper Brad Wade (ex-Rochdale), before another opening fell to Hardy but he too was thwarted by Wade, this time with a flying catch.

Yet Hereford had come closer to taking the lead in the 33rd minute as vastly experienced striker, Ty Barnett, flashed a 19-yard drive against the inside of a post, immediately after a Hereford penalty area foul on Goodridge had gone undetected.

The second half proved a different matter altogether as the Bulls attacked the goal behind which their fans were gathered.

The visitors contributed to their immediate difficulty as Theo Richardson made a rare error in possession close to goal.

That allowed Barnett's goal-bound shot which was amazingly saved on the line by an astonishing Newton back-heel while facing the net.

Hereford held the initiative and only a superb, 62nd-minute recovery by Andoh denied a break for goal by one-time Buxton target Ryan McLean.

However, five minutes later the Bulls took the lead as, following a corner, a Haines 18-yard shot was deflected into goal.