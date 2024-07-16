Promising Manchester City youngster secures season-long loan move to Buxton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 18-year-old was part of City’s FA Youth Cup-winning side last season and also appeared on the bench for the Champions League tie with Red Star Belgrade.
He is the son of former Derby County and Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant, and began his career at Derby before moving to City’s academy in 2018.
Described as a calming presence in the penalty area and comfortable with the ball at his feet, Grant progressed to the Under-18s squad in July 2022 after signing his scholarship.
He featured 13 times for Ben Wilkinson’s side as City claimed the U18 Premier League national title for a record third successive campaign.
He’s now a regular between the sticks for the club’s Elite Development Squad and Under-19s in both Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.