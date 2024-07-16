Promising Manchester City youngster secures season-long loan move to Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City goalkeeper True Grant has joined Buxton on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old was part of City’s FA Youth Cup-winning side last season and also appeared on the bench for the Champions League tie with Red Star Belgrade.

He is the son of former Derby County and Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant, and began his career at Derby before moving to City’s academy in 2018.

Described as a calming presence in the penalty area and comfortable with the ball at his feet, Grant progressed to the Under-18s squad in July 2022 after signing his scholarship.

True Grant has signed for Buxton on loan. Photo: Getty Images.

He featured 13 times for Ben Wilkinson’s side as City claimed the U18 Premier League national title for a record third successive campaign.

He’s now a regular between the sticks for the club’s Elite Development Squad and Under-19s in both Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.