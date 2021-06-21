Premier League and Buxton legends announced for June 27 match

Buxton fc, League championship celebrations

The match at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium will see a team of Buxton legends from their double promotion-winning sides of 2006 and 2007 take on a team of Premier League legends on Sunday, June 27.

It has so far been confirmed that for the Premier League side, managed by Viv Anderson, former Leicester City and England striker Emile Heskey, ex-Sheffield United defender Chris Morgan, and former Wigan Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur defender Pascal Chimbonda will be among those to feature, with more names to be announced in due course.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will so far feature the following players from their successful squad: Tommy Agus, Scott Hartley, Dan McPherson, Terry Bowker, Danny White, Shaun Doxey, Michael Towey, Alvyn Riley, Paul Walker, Mark Nangle, Chris Walton, Andy Brownrigg, Sean Hutchinson, Jon Froggatt, Tim Willis, David Bainbridge and Anthony Bingham.

The Buxton team will be managed by former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bristol City and Chesterfield boss Danny Wilson.

Tickets for the match are on sale at www.buxtonfc.co.uk, as well as at Slater Financial on Buxton Market Place and Markovitz Ltd Builders and Plumbers Merchants on Staden Lane.

Gates will open at noon for a 2pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, a charity football match in memory of a well-known Buxton man will take place next month.

The Gary Bentley Memorial Charity Football Match will take place at the Tarmac Silverlands stadium on Sunday, July 18. Kicking off at 1pm, the match will feature a Prince ‘90/Gaslight XI versus a local select XI, made up of players who competed either with or against Gary’s teams.

Gary Bentley died in November 2020, aged 62 after a long illness. A stalwart of the local football scene, he was involved with Buxton FC, Taverners League, Hope Valley League, Ferodo management and local discos.

All money raised on the day from gate receipts, players subscriptions, bucket collections and the raffle, will be donated to the Mind charity.