Trips to Kendal Town and Ellesmere Rangers were both postponed and the Millers have now not played since 3rd December with nine points on offer ahead from visits by Stafford Town (Saturday), Brocton (Tuesday) and Abbey Hey (27th December).

“It's been very frustrating and I can't see it getting any better at the moment if I am honest,” said Birch.

Advertisement

“You get a good result and then you want to kick on. But we then lost the next two games and Saturday is probably looking doubtful as well.

Player of the Month Kyle Hawley. Photo by John Fryer.

“With three home games to come, it would be great to get them on with being on a good run of results, if you take the Ashville result out which was a bit of a blip.

“The weather has stopped us in our tracks, though you sort of expect it at this time of year in non-league.

Advertisement

“But there is a lot of illness going round at the moment so sometimes it's not overly a bad thing.

“Hopefully the weather can take a turn for the better in the next couple of days and we can get Saturday on and get cracking again.”

Advertisement

He added: “We just want to get that jump up the table. We are 10th currently but if we keep wining we will be pushing for the play-offs which is the aim for us now – trying to nip in at the back end of those play-offs.

“I don't see why we can't if we can keep people fit and get the injured players back. These games being off gives them an extra couple of weeks to get fit.

Advertisement

“With a full squad we don't fear anyone. We have a squad and a team as good as anyone in the division – I truly believe that. It's just finding that consistency to put together a bit of run to get into those play-offs and stay there.”

Mills striker Kyle ‘The Hitman’ Hawley was named North West Counties Division One South Player of the Month for November.

Advertisement

Hawley has been in fine form since joining The Millers back in August but in recent months he has really demonstrated what he is capable of.

Having also been nominated for the October award Hawley carried the momentum into November and was named Player of the Match in four of The Millers five games, and although not as prolific in terms of goal output as in the previous month his performances were every bit as good.

Advertisement

In the first game of the month against Barnton, The Millers were a goal behind moving into the last twenty minutes before Hawley popped up with an equaliser and then added the third goal as his side earned a comeback win.