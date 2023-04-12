But Mills can now finish no lower than seventh and Birch believes that is a huge achievement at the end of a turbulent season.

With one game left at Eccleshall on Saturday, Birch said: “I have learned a lot as it's been a very tough season personally on and off the pitch and we move on.

“Me and Mike (join boss Norton) said to each other that we think finishing seventh is probably a bigger achievement than making the play-off final last season as we have had to rebuild two teams this season alone.

Dylan Forth - March Goalkeeper of the Month award winner - photo by John Fryer.

“The first wasn't good enough. But the second, which we have now, is good enough to compete at the top of this league. But we've just not had them together long enough.”

Joel Ankers put Mills ahead just after half-time on Saturday, but the home side hit back with two goals in six minutes.

“I asked the lads if they could be professional and have the right mentality in the last two games with the play-offs now no longer possible,” said Birch.

“They had been brilliant for the previous six or seven weeks and we asked them if they could keep the same intensity. But I think they struggled a bit.

“How we lost I don't know. But it was one of those typical end of season games where I think teams were on holiday and a bit of a painful watch for me.

“But I do understand where the lads are coming from. They have worked so hard over the last six or seven weeks and got some fantastic results, beating some really good sides.

“But we had the rug pulled from under our feet with the play-offs due to the start we had to the season. The play-offs were out of reach and I think the lads struggled on Saturday with a bit of a hangover from that. I get it – I have played football myself.”

He added: “We should have been three or four up at half-time. We missed chances and I mean one-on-one clear chances. We have to put them to bed and the game should have been over after 15-20 minutes.

“But we didn't take them and it became more of a scrap.

“Abbey Hey didn't have a chance though and we go in 0-0 at half-time though we've been poor and they were probably the better team.

“We quickly got ourselves a goal and I expect us to kick on. But we've missed more chances and it comes back to bite you on the bum.

“They equalised on the break and then Dylan Forth made a mistake for their second goal. He should have saved it. It was straight at him really. But if we'd put our chances away before that then that mistake does not affect us.”

Mills now head to Eccleshall and Birch said: “We go again Saturday now and try to win the last game.

“We will probably play a few lads who are coming back from injury and some that have been on the bench – throw them in to have a look at them.

“It is a game to say to the lads – do you want to be here in our plans for next year? Have you the right mentality as next year will be very different regardless?”

Some good news for the Millers was having Forth named North West Counties League Division One South Goalkeeper of the Month award for March 2023, after enjoying one of his best months at the club.

Forth started the month with a fine display at Lambeth Grove as The Millers took a point from then league leaders Stockport Town, before a run of three consecutive clean sheets as his side secured wins over Stockport Georgians, Rocester and Cheadle Town.

The final game of March saw The Millers record another excellent win, as they defeated Ellesmere Rangers 4-1, Forth only beaten by a scrambled effort in injury time at the end of the game.

Birch said: “Dylan has been fantastic for us. He is a very good goalkeeper who shouldn't be at this level. But he enjoys it with us.

“He made a mistake on Saturday but is as honest as they come. He has kept us in more games this year than he should have probably needed to and made some fantastic saves.