Paul Phillips resigns as Buxton FC manager

Paul Phillips has resigned from his managerial post at Buxton FC.

The Bucks released a statement on Sunday evening confirming the club had accepted Phillips’ resignation with “great regret”.

It followed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stalybridge Celtic which leaves Buxton third-from-bottom in the BetVictor NPL Premier Division.

A club statemement read: “It is with great regret that Buxton Football Club has today accepted the resignation of First Team manager Paul Philips. Paul feels that his departure is in the best interest of the club.

“Last season he was successful in taking us to the Premier Division play-offs for the first time in eleven years but he is bitterly disappointed that the team has been unable to build on this achievement.”

While Buxton chairman David Hopkins added: “The Board and I are sad to see Paul leave the club, he has been totally committed to the cause and incredibly hard working not only with the First Team but also with our newly formed Academy. We part on the best of terms and wish Paul every success in his ongoing football career.”