The injury-hit Millers were looking to build on Saturday's phenomenal 4-3 success at Wythenshawe Amateurs, but had to make even more changes against a Mintcakes side from a league higher – and a poor first half proved costly in the end.

“We were disappointed but with the injuries we have got it probably wasn't a bad thing we went out overall,” said Birch.

"It was a difficult night and I don't think we played great but we are just getting through the best we can with what we've got at the minute. We had a couple more unavailable last night from the team that beat Wythenshawe on Saturday.

Manu Omorogbe - missed Mills cup tie stuck on a broken down train! Photo by John Fryer.

“Zak Dearnley wasn't signed on in time to play in the competition and one of my centre halves, Manu Omorogbe, got stuck on a train that broke down on his way to the game. Then Reece Lyndon had to come off injured.

"It's difficult right now. We played the second half with a right back up front and a centre half at left back plus players out there who have hardly had a game for weeks.”

The twice postponed Third Round tie was switched to Church Lane from Kendal and the visitors roared ahead on 28 minutes when Shaun Sailor smashed one home from 30 yards. Joe Dickson netted a tap-in just before half-time and added the third three minutes from time to book a semi-final against Avro.

“Their first goal was a good strike,” said Birch. “We should have cleared our lines, but when the lad hits it it was a terrific strike and I don't think any goalkeeper is going to save it.

“The second goal was a mistake by us as well as the centre half didn't win his header and they were in on us.

“Second half we improved and probably had all of the play. But it's a bit of a story of our season at home at the moment – we seem to be very slow out of the blocks, we give teams a head start and then have a good go at them second half and it's not good enough.

