Osborne at the double to shoot down Spennymoor Town as in-form Buxton close the gap on fourth place

Sam Osborne took his two first-half chances for a 2-0 interval lead, but the visitors mounted an impressive recovery, particularly in the last quarter, that demanded committed defending as well as a couple of slices of good luck in order to take full points.

Spennymoor missed several decent chances, twice hit the woodwork then scored late on to keep the outcome in doubt to the end and, based on their second-half display, looked the best side to taste defeat at the Tarmac Silverlands this season.

The pre-match scene offered Buxton much promise. Unchanged and top of a two-months form table, the Bucks had no midweek fixture whereas the Moors had finished with nine men in Tuesday's defeat at Alfreton and made four changes.

Buxton FC v Banbury (yellow), Sam Osborne

The Bucks started well, dominating possession in attacking the Ashwood End, and it was only shortly prior to the opening goal that the visitors constructed a first serious attack, but Blackett's tame header from a Shanks cross was well off target.

Yet in the 20th minute Sam Osborne took his opportunity, created by Tommy Elliott's through ball, to establish a lead. His firm, 19-yard ground shot bounced in front of diving goalkeeper Langley to find the net corner.

Almost immediately the scorer struck again but was adjudged offside.

Buxton continued to enjoy the better of the exchanges with home keeper Theo Richardson not having a first-half save to make.

On 41 minutes Osborne made it 2-0 with an intelligent far-post header. First Elliott then Brad Jackson in a crowded penalty area did very well with the latter producing an accurate chip from which Osborne's header back across goal wrong-footed both keeper and a defender.

After the interval Buxton again started well with no hint of complacency and from Jak McCourt's low-struck corner-kick, Jackson's shot was blocked, then the latter fired over the bar after being fed by Connor Kirby.

However, a 50th-minute hook shot directed by the grounded Taylor at Richardson, who was guarding the near post, was a sign of the improving Moors, who grew in confidence in possession. Meanwhile the Bucks suffered a major blow with the 53rd-minute loss of the injured Elliott.

The visitors began to develop passing moves of quality to create a string of clear chances.

Shanks curiously chose foot not head for an attempted finish, then Mbeka hit a post, with Richardson making a fine save from the Shanks follow-up.

The in-form keeper also saved well from first Shanks then Taylor, while the former planted a looping effort onto the top of the bar.

Spennymoor at last found the net in the 87th minute as Taylor applied a deft, near-post finish to a left-flank cross by ex-Matlock defender Reece Kendall.

That came too late for the visitors and Buxton again went close through substitute Scott Boden after Langley had earlier made a full-length save to deny Max Conway's low drive.