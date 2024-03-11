New Mills win again to continue revival
The result left the Millers eight points from safety going into the midweek clash at second-from-bottom Winsford United – played after this week’s Advertiser went to press – and was their second win in a row following the 4-0 success over Stockport Georgians four days earlier. They also have games in hand on Market Drayton who sit just outside the relegation zone.
The Millers went ahead on six minutes, as Luke Merrill released Ant Hall whose shot was saved, but Harry Dean was on hand to convert.
The win was then wrapped up on 85 minutes, as a corner from the left bounced up and was volleyed in by Chris Rogers.
Following the trip to Winsford in midweek, New Mills next host Cheadle Heath Nomads on Saturday and then Stafford Town next Tuesday night.