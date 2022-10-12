He was pleased with the showing in last Saturday's Edward Case Cup penalties defeat at high-flying Wythenshawe Amateurs and said: “We will again have a look at a few things this Saturday and try to get some minutes into people.

“But we won't make as many changes as we first thought as, now we've got a bit of momentum and a few new signings in, we want to try to keep that momentum going and get into good habits and this is a good opportunity.

“Again I will just be looking for the performance rather than the result. If we perform well the result will come.

New Mills joint boss Dave Birch

“These cups are about getting a bit of confidence. The lads have been down on confidence after a tough old few months.

“We have lost players and we have lost games, so it's just getting that feelgood factor back into the lads and this is an ideal opportunity to go out there and enjoy the game.”

On the cup exit last weekend, he added: “We looked a lot stronger. We were playing Wythenshawe away, who are top two in the division. They played their strongest team and it was 0-0 over 90 minutes. We were probably the better team if I am honest and should have won the game.

“As I stated last week, progressing in that cup wasn't overly important to me. I said to the lads before the game it was more about the performance.

“I wanted to see that we could start competing with the top teams in the division again. We did that and more. We missed a couple of good chances and should have won the game.

“I am not going to say we totally dominated it as it was a fairly even game but I think we were the better side on the day and that was the most pleasing thing.”

But the midweek Derbyshire Senior Cup clash with Clay Cross was called off and Birch said: “It was a bit frustrating as I wanted to get some minutes into people's legs and carry on from the good result on Saturday really.