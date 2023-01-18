The Millers face an anxious wait on a knee scan to see if Hawley, who has already hit 13 goals, faces a spell on the sidelines.

But Birch said he would be bringing in up to four new faces over the next week.

“Kyle Hawley has pulled up with a knee injury and is going for a scan on Sunday so we are hoping that's not too bad as he would be a massive loss for us. Kyle has been absolutely fantastic,” said Birch

Kyle Hawley faces knee scan. Photo by John Fryer.

“Hopefully it's not too serious and we can get him back playing.

“He was going to miss Ellesmere on Tuesday and Kendal on Saturday and then we will know more on Monday after this scan.

“But I am looking to bring a few people in – a couple of loans who could be with us for Saturday and then a couple of permanent signings too, hopefully by Tuesday's game.

“We are still a bit light in certain areas so fingers crossed it all goes well and we will have a few new bodies through the door.”

New Mills have been frustrated this week when Saturday's game at Stockport Georgians was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and then Tuesday game at Ellesmere Rangers was frozen off.

“I was not overly disappointed with Tuesday night being off with the weather and the road as it's 75 miles there one way straight after work for the lads. We're still going to have to go there but hopefully in better weather,” said Birch.

“Saturday was the really frustrating one as, after the defeat the weekend before, you just want to get back out there.

“The lads are raring to go. It was a bit of a local derby so there was no better game for us to go into really. The Georgians have a nice little set up down there and they're doing well up in the top five or six. They have had a great season so far.

“No we just have to look to Saturday in the cup and fingers crossed, weather permitting, we might get a game.”

Mills make the long haul up to Kendal Town in the Macron League Cup, having disposed of Bury in the last round, before hosting Stafford Town in league action on Tuesday and Birch said: “I think Kendal are having an up and down season in the division above us.

“I expect them to be a good side as they came down from the Northern Premier Division last year. So it will be a tough game and another long journey. So we pack our bags and we're off again.