New Mills' season ends on a high with win at Eccleshall

New Mills ended their North West Counties South season on a high with a 1-0 win at Eccleshall for a seventh place finish, seven points off the play-offs.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

And, after two draws, they ended the campaign powerfully with six wins out of seven.

Joint boss Dave Birch said: “I think another five or six games we'd have made the play-offs comfortably.

“We were the form team and playing well. But the early season has killed us.

Emmanuel Omorogbe - Mills' matchwinner on Saturday.
“We didn't have the squad then that we had at the end of the season and ultimately we paid the price.

“But we have finished the season on a high and that's all we could do in the end.”

Manu Omorogbe's third goal of the season won Saturday's finale, Reece Lydon red-carded in the last minute along with an opponent, and Birch said: “First half we were very, very good – probably the best we'd played for a while. They are not a bad side. It's the old story, we should have been two or three up at half-time. But it was a comfortable win in the end.”

The game also marked keeper Dylan Forth's 100th game for the club – and he marked it with a clean sheet.

“It is a wonderful achievement at any standard of football to play 100 games for a club. Dylan was made captain at the start of the season and has been outstanding for us. He is a good keeper and a great lad and I am delighted for him.

“He didn't have much to do on Saturday but was ready when called upon to make a couple of decent saves.”

Birch added: “We will now have a couple of weeks rest, recharge the batteries and go again.”