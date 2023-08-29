New Mills have parted company with joint managers Dave Birch and Mike Norton after Saturday's 5-1 defeat at Ashville in the Isuzu FA Vase First Qualifying Round.

The injury-hit Millers are without a win in their nine games this season and have lost the last six on the bounce, the last two by a 5-1 margin.

A statement from the club directors released on Monday stated: “Following the recent run of poor results that have left the club near the bottom of the table the New Mills directors have today accepted the resignations of joint managers, Dave Birch and Mike Norton. The directors would like to thank Dave, Mike and their coaching team (Simon Heaton and Neil Jackson) for all of their hard work, dedication and enthusiasm during their time with the club.

“Following the disrupted start to their time with the club (due to Covid) they successfully took the team to a play-off final, narrowly losing out on promotion to FC Isle of Man, and then last season just missing out on a place in the play-offs.

Departed New Mills joint managers Dave Birch and Mike Norton.

“In addition, they have successfully recruited and developed numerous young players, many of whom have gone on to establish themselves with clubs at higher levels. In order to enable the club to make interim managerial arrangements the NWCFL and Sandbach FC kindly agreed to postpone Tuesday’s fixture.

“In the meantime the club directors are actively working with a number of parties to secure the required interim managerial cover and therefore, we are not currently considering applications for the role.

“No further statements will be made by the club at present.”

The Sandbach game will now take place on Saturday, 23rd September (3pm).