On Saturday they head for Barnton before hosting a visit from Brocton on Tuesday after completing an eight-day double over strugglers Foley Meir with Saturday's hard-earned 5-2 home victory.

Joint boss Dave Birch said: “The next few games are going to be tough.

“Away at Barnton on Saturday is probably going to be our toughest game of the season.

New Mills celebrate Saturday's third goal with fans - photo by Fryerpix.

“Barnton are by far the best team we've played this season so far. We drew at home 3-3 but were 3-0 down after 10 minutes. After that it was probably our best performance of the season.

“They really moved us about and caused us all sorts of problems. Once we got to grips with it we dominated the game. But I am under no illusions, they really impressed me.

“We have a tough run but I am hopeful as we seem to step up against the better teams and have a bit more of a go. This season we have struggled to get results against the lesser teams.

“Also Dylan Forth is away with work this week, so we need to get a keeper in which is not the easiest of things to do.”

After taking the lead at home to Foley Meir on Saturday, the Millers found themselves behind at the break before going up a gear to win 5-2.

“We started the game really well, dominated and played a lot better than the weekend before at their place,” said Birch.

“Their keeper was probably man of the match and made some fantastic saves. It seemed a case of once we got one then how many would we get?

“We scored and were on top, but then switched off for a second and their lad scored a brilliant goal he will never score again in his life.

“That gave them a bit of confidence and for the next 10 minutes they got on the front foot and poor defending saw them score again and go in 2-1 up. Yet, barring that 10 minute spell, we'd been the dominant side and I was concerned.

“Scoring straight after half-time was probably the best thing that could have happened, then we scored very quickly after that.

“From that point it was never in doubt and we were never under any pressure. We scored two more and could have had a few more if it wasn't for their keeper.”

He added: “It was pleasing. I know they are down there but no one is turning them over. They are only losing by narrow margins. They're in every game.

“It was a good result and we did have a couple of players missing so it was pleasing to see that we can bring players in and still perform.

“We are on the right track now though still a couple of players short. We're getting there.”

Birch and Mike Norton were forced into several changes to their line up.

Elliot Cooke was unavailable which meant Chris Rogers switched to left back with Jack Wray coming into the starting eleven, Pa Jenkins was recalled by Ashton United earlier in the week and was replaced by Jordan Milne in the engine room, while Teddy Osipitan replaced Rick Tindall in attack.

The Millers dominated possession and created a number of fine opportunities, but they found Andrew Walklate in fantastic form in the Foley Meir goal.

The keeper produced several superb saves to keep the scores level. Walklate was finally beaten on 27 minutes, Rogers curling home a left footed effort from the edge of the area to give The Millers the lead.

Having gone ahead, the Millers were immediately hoist by their own petard as they pushed forward in search of a second, Serikari Ahmadi cut inside from the right and curled in a fabulous effort from wide on the left that gave Dylan Forth no chance.

Foley were ahead within five minutes of levelling, The Millers failed to deal with a set piece and Fletcher Rushton finished well.

The Millers' management team sent their side back out early for the second half after a few choice words, which took effect instantly as their side were level within a minute, Kyle Oakes burst into the area and sent a fine finish into the far corner of the net.

It was better still less than 60 seconds later as straight from the kick off the Millers won the ball high up the pitch and Hawley raced clear to slot home.

With 18 minutes to go The Millers made the game safe, substitute Reece Lyndon robbed a defender on the edge of the area and fed Hawley who tapped in his second of the game.