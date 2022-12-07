Hulton had Keelin Thomas sent off on 28 minutes but held out until an own goal set Mills on their way on 75 minutes when a Kyles Oakes cross was diverted in a defender.

Pa Jenkins curled in a second on 83 minutes and netted again off the bar a minute from time.

“It was a fairly even game up to the red card though I thought we were the better team,” said joint Mills boss Dave Birch.

The big breakthrough - an own goal sets New Mills on their way. Photo by John Fryer.

“After their lad was sent off, fair play to them, they didn't crumble, they didn't give in. They still had a go.

“We had all the possession, moved them from side to side and tried to get the full backs pushed up and be attacking. But they worked hard, made it a real struggle and frustrated us for long periods.

“We made chances but just couldn't get the ball in in the net.

“It was an own goal that finally got us off the mark, just as we were about to bring an extra centre forward on, go 4-2-4 and have a real good go for the last 20 minutes.

“But once we were ahead that lifted the pressure and the shackles came off a bit. We opened them up and it finished three but it could have been more with their keeper man of the match.

“It was a difficult day at the office, though I knew it would be as they are a big side with a lot of honest, hard-working lads.”

The game saw a debut as a sub for new signing, 36-year-old defender Jake Wright from Cheadle Nomads.

“He will be a brilliant addition for us. He is quality and a big character. He will be great for the younger lads,” said Birch.

“He will give us that bit of experience – he was their captain. He can play anywhere across the back four and I am absolutely delighted to get him on board.

“We did try signing him a few months ago but the time wasn't right for him to leave. But their manager left a couple of weeks ago so we went back in and managed to get him.”

Mills' hopes of building on the win at Ellesmere Rangers on Tuesday was thwarted by a waterlogged pitch.

“I was surprised as there hasn't been a lot of rain, but I wasn't overly concerned as it's our longest away trip on a Tuesday night for lads who have to finish work,” said Birch.

“But we were on the back of a good result and it would have been good to play.”

On Saturday Mills head for Kendal Town in the Macron Cup Third Round.

“Looking at the weather forecast it could be in a bit of doubt, but if it's on we will go up there and, although they are from a league above, I think we always seem to play better against the better teams,” said Birch.