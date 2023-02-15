New Mills impress with four points from tough road trips to Maine Road and Ellesmere Rangers

And they can do themselves a huge favour on Saturday if they can beat visiting Cheadle Town, who are in fifth, the final play-off place.

On Saturday the Millers drew 0-0 at Maine Road before winning a thriller 4-3 at Ellesmere Rangers on Tuesday through goals by George Howarth (2), Adam Muir and Reece Lyndon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mills joint boss Dave Birch said: “They were two good results on the road at two very tough places to go.

Reece Lyndon - put Mills 2-0 up at Ellesmere. Photo by John Fryer.

“Maine Road are a good side. We huffed and puffed first half and they were the better team. But second half we improved and could have probably snatched it at the end. The lads grafted on a difficult pitch.

“Then we went to Ellesmere, who are fourth in the table, and it took us two hours to get there and we didn't arrive until 7.30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a crazy game. We lost Rick Tindall to a groin strain after half-an-hour – yet another injury for us – but went in 1-0 up at half-time and deserved it.

“Within 10 minutes of the second half it was 3-2 to us – a crazy period.

“We were 2-0 up and they broke on us straight away to pull one back.

“Then the referee gave a penalty that was never a penalty in a million years – two players go shoulder to shoulder and one falls over. We went 3-2 up and then they levelled quickly again with a goal that was a mile offside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That was two big decisions that had gone against us, but we still managed to score again and could have had five or six in the end.”

He added: “It was a fantastic performance and we were well worthy of the points. They are fourth in the league for a reason and it is a notorious place to go. But we out-battled and out-worked them.

“We had seven players unavailable on Saturday and five or six on Tuesday – all players who would start. The lads are all pulling together and playing out of position.”

Mills are in eighth place and need to make up a 10-point gap to Cheadle Town, starting on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement