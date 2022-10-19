They now face AFC Bury or Padiham in the next round, with a double header against Foley Meir making up the next two league games.

The Millers produced a scintillating performance to blow away North West Counties League Division One North high-flyers Chadderton with Kyle Hawley bagging his first hat-trick for the club.

Although The Millers exited the Edward Case Cup on penalties the previous week at Wythenshawe Amateurs the performance had been the best for some time and in spite of Chadderton arriving full of confidence, based on back to back league wins and a good performance at Avro in midweek, Dave Birch and Mike Norton were feeling positive ahead of the game as the signs were there at Wythenshawe that their side was returning to form.

Fans congratulate Kyle Hawley. Photo by Fryerpix

Chadderton skipper Jordan Schofield was shown a straight red card on the half hour as he fouled George Howarth, who had rounded the keeper and Hawley made no mistake from the spot.

Three minutes later the lead was doubled as Howarth slotted home his first goal for the club.

On 55 minutes they added a third, Howarth's corner headed home by Hawley, before Chadderton pulled a goal back on 68 minutes.

Almost immediately a long ball was flicked on by Lyndon and Hawley raced clear to complete his hat-trick.

