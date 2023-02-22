The visitors didn't help themselves when they had Liam Moran sent off midway through the first half.

“We were the better side and ahead until they had a man sent off. After that we struggled to get a grip on the game for the next half-hour which was frustrating,” said Mills joint boss Dave Birch.

“But they had a right go and they have just signed Matty Bryan, top scorer from the league above, so they had a threat. But we rode it out and we were well worthy of the win.”

Adam Muir celebrates the third goal with fans. Photo by John Fryer.

Manu Omorogbe smashed Mills ahead from 25 yards on 11 minutes and on the half-hour Reece Lydon made it 2-0. Matty Bryan pulled one back from the spot on 35 minutes and on 50 minutes Callum McGlynn headed Cheadle level from a corner.