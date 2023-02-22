New Mills hit back late to sting 10-man play-off rivals Cheadle Town
New Mills boosted their play-off push with an excellent 4-2 home win over fifth-placed Cheadle Town on Saturday.
The visitors didn't help themselves when they had Liam Moran sent off midway through the first half.
“We were the better side and ahead until they had a man sent off. After that we struggled to get a grip on the game for the next half-hour which was frustrating,” said Mills joint boss Dave Birch.
“But they had a right go and they have just signed Matty Bryan, top scorer from the league above, so they had a threat. But we rode it out and we were well worthy of the win.”
Manu Omorogbe smashed Mills ahead from 25 yards on 11 minutes and on the half-hour Reece Lydon made it 2-0. Matty Bryan pulled one back from the spot on 35 minutes and on 50 minutes Callum McGlynn headed Cheadle level from a corner.
But on 83 minutes Adam Muir touched in a Teddy Ospitan cross and Joel Ankers sealed it in adedd time.