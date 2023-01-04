The Millers have not played since beating promotion rivals Abbey Hey 2-1 at Christmas and next face a Brocton side who won 4-3 at Church Lane with a last gasp goal on 20th December before heading for Cheadle Heath Nomads on Tuesday night.

“It is a very tough start to the New Year on the back of two tough home games against two of the best teams in the division,” said joint boss Dave Birch.

“Brocton are flying, but we played them a couple of weeks ago at home and should have beaten them – I think we were the better team on the night.

New Mills joint managers Dave Birch and Mike Norton

“They are well organised with some good players in and around the team.

“But that night we had no centre halves available and we had a midfielder at left back. We were very short on numbers for that game and still should have won it.

“The goals we conceded on the day were evident of how patched up the back four were.

“It's never an easy place to go and they are up there for a reason. But pushing them so close last month gives us confidence for Saturday.”

Birch is convinced his eighth-placed side can still make the top five play-off places, currently sitting six points adrift.

“I will back us against any team in the division,” he said.

“We have played all the sides up there already and should have beaten them all if I am honest. We have just made some silly mistakes and conceded poor goals at poor times.

“But I do believe if we can get our strongest team out and get them on a bit of a run where they are playing together regularly, we are a handful for any team in the division.

“As the season goes on and we are pushing for the play-offs none of the top teams will be wanting to play us I can assure you. That's the mentality we have.