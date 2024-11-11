​New Mills’ FA Vase dreams are shattered

New Mills boss Chris Baguley will be keen to see his side's poor form end this weekend. Photo: John Fryer.

​New Mills exited the FA Vase on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at Northern Counties East League Premier Division side Hallam.

​It took a second-half penalty from Leon Howarth to do the damage, the result being New Mills’ third defeat in a row in all competitions.

With only one win in their last five league games, the Millers will now prepare for two home games in a row as they look to regain their place in the play-off places, with Chris Baguley’s men sitting in seventh place and two points behind fifth-placed Cheadle Heath Nomads but with a game in hand.

First they welcome league leaders Stafford Town on Saturday before Sandbach United arrive a week later.