New Mills dig deep to keep play-off hopes alive with fine point at in-form Cheadle Heath Nomads

It is still a tall order – they are six points short with 10 games to play – but joint boss Dave Birch said: “Recent results have kept us in contention which is great credit to the lads with the injuries and suspensions we have had to contend with.

“They have dug deep and kept us in with a chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We go to Sandbach on Saturday, who are up there, and we still have to play a lot of the other teams in and around us.

New Mills - four points in four days to keep play-off dream alive. Photo by John Fryer.

“So we just have to keep going. Our aim is the play-offs. Whether we get there or not, it might be a bit too far for us. But we want to try to have a go - and if we can we will upset a few along the way we will.”

Nomads had Ryan Shenton sent off for a challenge on Kyle Oakes on 55 minutes but neither side looked capable of breaking the deadlock in the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cheadle Nomads came and beat us here 3-1 a couple of weeks ago,”said Birch.

“Rory (Fallon) took over there a couple of months ago and brought a lot of players in and they have got a kid up front – Adama Sidibeh - who I don't think they will keep very long – he is a good player and will probably go on to play a lot higher.

“He was the difference when we played them at home. They play quite quickly and direct to him. And when they went down to 10 men, that's what they used, trying to hit us on the break over the top with his pace.”

He added: “We huffed and puffed on the night but didn't play great or create an awful lot if I am honest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But we have just had four really tough games in a row and I think it took it's took its toll on their legs. We will give them Thursday night off.

“But if someone had offered me a point before the game I would have taken in. Out of Nomads' last nine games they have won seven and drawn two, so they are the in-form team right now and they are flying.

“The game was very scrappy overall. I think our keeper has had one save to make off a free header from a corner and a couple of shots straight at him. We didn't have much on target. But it was a good point on the road.”

After Saturday's tester at fourth-placed Sandbach, Mills host struggling Alsager Town on Tuesday, but Birch warned: “These are the type of games that can come and bite you on the bum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You look where they are in the table, but they have just made a couple of signings and have just beaten Cheadle Town at home. There are no easy games in a really tough division.

“We still have three or four players out but we are getting a few back, so we are looking a bit stronger around the edges.