Midfielder Kyle Oakes, who is approaching a century of appearances for the club, is back as is tricky forward Teddy Osipitan.

Perhaps most key is the retention of Kyle 'Hitman' Hawley, the top scorer who had an impressive season, hampered only by an injury. But he still hit 15 goals in 30 outings.

Versatile set piece expert Chris Rodgers has agreed to stay as has Elliot Cooke, who also missed a chunk of last season with injury, and club captain and keeper Dylan Forth, who has already chalked up a century of games for the Millers.

Jordan Milne challenges the Chadderton keeper. Photo by John Fryer.

Finally, midfielder Jordan Milne has committed to the club for 2023/24 after forcing his way into the side and ending last season strongly.

There were also two new signings at the weekend in Jack Morris and Jamie Hinchcliffe. Former Glossop junior midfielder Morris has most recently appeared for Ashton United U21s, while also playing locally for Furness Vale, and he represented Abbey Hey on several occasions towards the end of last season.

Highly rated attacker Hinchcliffe has been signed after impressing during Saturday's friendly against Chadderton at Church Lane. Versatile Hinchcliffe has represented North West Counties League Stockport Town and Northwich Victoria.

